D’Alessandro reveals conversation with Rogério Ceni about playing for São Paulo

Internacional’s idol, former midfielder D’Alessandro, retired from the pitch three months ago, revealed that he even talked about the possibility of playing for São Paulo in 2012.

In an interview with the podcast on the official Libertadores YouTube channel, the Argentine said that Rogério Ceni, then goalkeeper of the São Paulo team, showed interest in bringing him to Morumbi.

“When we faced each other [Inter x São Paulo] I talked a lot with Rogério. I saw Rogério as a guy to be followed within football… for his history”, began D’Ale, before confirming the “probe” made informally.

“There were. There were some conversations in 2012 with him [Rogério Ceni] and Milton Cruz at that time. He is a historic guy in the structure of São Paulo. Then, obviously, it was just conversations, but, yes, he passed it on to me… not a desire, but a desire that he saw in my delivery, in the race… then we talked, but then it was just conversation” , continued the former midfielder.

When asked about the São Paulo free kick taker if he shared the locker room with Ceni, D’Alessandro did not hesitate:

“I was going to hit [as faltas] he! I was going to hit him. Do you think I would stay in front of the ball? If he let me, I would hit him,” the Argentine joked to the Libertadores podcast.