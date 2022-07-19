Delta’s intercontinental plane flies with 1,000 bags and no passengers – Prisma

Delta Air Lines took a flight with 1,000 pieces of lost luggage – and no passengers – from London’s Heathrow airport to the US last week as this summer’s air fight saga continues.

An Airbus A330-200 was flown to Detroit to return bags to owners on Monday, after a flight to Michigan City was canceled the same day. According to NBC News, the flight was canceled “given the airport’s passenger volume restrictions at Heathrow”, and passengers were rescheduled, according to the airline.

The A330 – an intercontinental aircraft model – has the capacity to carry more than 300 passengers.

The decision was a “creative solution” designed “to accelerate the movement of delayed bags,” said Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant.

Pressured by staff shortages amid heavy summer travel, Heathrow announced a cap on the number of travelers and asked airlines to stop selling new tickets until mid-September.

“We have therefore made the difficult decision to introduce a capacity cap effective July 12-September 11” to “ensure passengers have a safe and reliable journey,” said Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye. , in an open letter on Tuesday.

He stated in a letter in recent weeks: “We have started to see periods where service drops to a level that is not acceptable: long queue times, delays for passengers who need assistance, bags that do not travel with passengers or arrive late, low punctuality and last minute cancellations”.

Heathrow has a daily capacity of 100,000 passengers, but the latest forecasts show that the number of daily passengers departing during the summer will average 104,000, it said in the letter.

“We recognize that this will mean that some summer travel will be moved to another day, another airport or cancelled, and we apologize to those whose travel plans have been affected,” said Holland-Kaye.

Travelers took to the skies with enthusiasm this summer. The 4th of July US holiday weekend saw record pre-pandemic numbers at airports – but it was not all without problems as thousands of flights were delayed or cancelled.

The lack of pilots added to the airline’s problems. In May, a flight consultant said US airlines are trying to hire at least 12,000 pilots at once this year.

In a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Delta admitted that the operating environment, including high fuel prices and capacity issues, remains challenging.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian reported that since the start of 2021, 18,000 new employees have been hired.

“The main issue we are working towards is not hiring, but a bubble of training and experience,” he said. “Coupling this with the lingering effects of Covid, we saw a reduction in crew availability and high overtime.”