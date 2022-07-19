Deolane Bezerra gives her version of the money laundering accusation and the origin of R$ 6 million – RecordTV

O Spectacular Sunday last weekend (17) showed an exclusive and revealing conversation with Deolane Bezerra. The lawyer, digital influencer and widow of MC Kevin came to be investigated by the authorities as the “muse of betting”.

The police carried out a special operation, last Wednesday (13), at the doctor’s mansion, in one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in Greater São Paulo. There, they seized two cars, computers, watches and several documents from Deolane.

The lawyer is named by authorities as an ambassador for a sports betting site suspected of selling magic formulas for financial enrichment – also known as a pyramid scheme.

Deolane says that the site sells courses for those who want to learn how to place bets and that its function was to produce advertisements for the company. In addition, he never tricked people into buying the infoproducts.

When asked about the title of “betting muse”, the lawyer emphasizes: “I can be considered one of the muses, as countless influencers made the same publication as me”.

Deolane was accused of laundering money, but she justifies that the suspicious movement of R$ 6 million in her account in the last six months were advertising payments and that all goods are declared [no Imposto de Renda].

Another accusation that draws attention is that the influencer has involvement with criminals from the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital). Outraged by the accusations, the famous declares: “I advocated for thugs, but being a thug is totally different.”

The police investigate the evidence and the matter is under judicial secrecy.



