Deolane’s son becomes a joke after taking the morning after pill

Giliard Santos, son of Deolane Bezerra17 years old, became a topic on the web this Monday (187), after his mother exposed through social networks, which he took the morning after pill after having sex with a girlfriendwith the aim of preventing pregnancy.
The boy bought the medicine for his girlfriend, but ended up taking one of the pills. “Son, for the love of Jesus… are you going to be a father?”, questioned Deolane, after the young man was teased by friends.
“I’m scared, being a grandmother at 34…”she pointed out, Then, he scoffed at the situation: “My son is smart. He had a girlfriend, he bought her the morning-after pill. He gave one to her and took the other! He told me this story saying: ‘Aren’t there two?’”, said the lawyer, laughing.
It is important to point out that, the pill should only be taken by people who can become pregnant, which is not the case for Deolane’s son. In addition, it is an emergency contraceptive that should only be used as a last resort.
On Twitter, netizens echoed the boy’s attitude. Check out some reactions:
