“Didn’t evolve”; Palmeiras fans lose patience with Abel Ferreira’s midfielder and subject reverberates on the web

Midfielder once again failed to take advantage of the opportunity given by coach Abel Ferreira and did not escape criticism from the crowd

Palmeiras suffered, but beat Cuiabá 1-0, on Monday night (18), in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brasileirão. With the result, Verdão surpassed Atlético Mineiro and with 33 points returned to the leadership of the national tournament. The miners are close behind with 31 points so far. The goal was scored by Gabriel Veron, who may soon leave Alviverde to play in Porto, Portugal.

The team once again had difficulties playing against a closed team. The team created little and had an inspired night from shirt 27 and right-back Mayke who gave the striker a beautiful assist. However, as the cast is tired due to the sequences of the games, Abel soon removed the top scorer, in addition to Dudu and Raphael Veiga to put Breno Lopes, Atuesta and Wesley. And that’s when the Brasileirão leader’s performance dropped dramatically.

Atuesta, Breno and Wesley would produce little and that was the trigger for the crowd to take the trio’s foot. The most horned was Atuesta. Many Palmeiras asked the Colombian to leave the club or go train with the base to improve the fundamentals. “Does anyone know when Atuesta will debut at Palmeiras? Or will you remain in the illusion of a practice move?” said a fan. Another member of the crowd suggested that shirt 20 be invited to train with the base to gain more “experience”: “I suggest that he goes to play in the U-17 or U-20 to see if he gets on track,” he asked.. Finally, another Palmeirense asked for the athlete to leave: “Atuesta has not evolved. It is, in fact, a shy game and it seems to me that it has not adapted to the way the palm trees play. It does not give”vented another fan.

Finally, many Palmeiras asked that the Colombian, midfielder Gabriel Menino and also shirt 11 enter a possible exchange of Verdão with striker Ferreirinha, from Grêmio. “Send Atuesta, Gabriel Menino and Wesley for Ferreirinha”, suggested one of the fans of the current two-time Libertadores champion.