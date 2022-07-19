Diego Ribas announces that he will leave Flamengo at the end of the season – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

The midfielder will leave the club after six years of signing the athlete

Some players pass through clubs almost unnoticed. This is not the case for Diego Ribas at Flamengo. The athlete arrived in Rio de Janeiro in the arms of a crowd of red-blacks, in July 2016. Exactly six years later, shirt 10 announced ‘goodbye’ to the Nation. The player will no longer play with the Sacred Mantle after the end of this season.

In a press conference this Tuesday (19), Diego Ribas announced the end of the relationship in December: “I complete six years exactly since my official announcement in Flamengo. Six wonderful years. Last year, in my renewal, I decided with my wife, that this would be my last year with the Flamengo shirt.“, said the midfielder, who continued:

— I decide not to play for any other Brazilian football club. Thank you for looking, thank you for showing interest. My history at Flamengo is very rich and, when I leave here, I will give myself a few months to decide if I am going to retire or not. If I’m going to keep playing, it will be outside the country, if my eye shines – he concluded.

At Flamengo, Diego Ribas played 269 games, scored 42 goals and provided 29 assists. The midfielder won ten titles in Rubro-Negro: four Campeonatos Cariocas (2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021), two Supercopas do Brasil (2020 and 2021), two Campeonato Brasileiros (2019 and 2020), a Recopa Sudamericana ( 2020) and a Libertadores da América (2019).

Before Flamengo, the athlete added time to Porto (POR), Werder Bremen (ALE), Juventus (ITA), Wolfsburg (ALE), Atlético de Madrid (ESP) and Fenerbahçe. In addition to the Carioca Rubro-Negro, in Brazil, shirt 10 also played for Santos, the club in which he was revealed.