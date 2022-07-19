Diego Ribas leaves Flamengo and agrees with a new club, guarantees portal

Great idol in the history of Flamengo, Diego Ribas is leaving the Rio club. With his contract expiring at the end of this year, the player tends to announce his new decision at a press conference that will take place this Tuesday. According to sources, the player is not thinking about retiring, and will play in football in the United States.

According to local information, Diego Ribas is moving to Orlandoin the USA, probably to play with the colors of the Orlando City, who had already probed shirt 10’s football for a long time. Despite those interested in midfielder football, in Brazil, the idea is to play in the MLS.

Diego will grant a final interview to explain everything that comes his way. Flamengo, according to sources, would have even prepared a farewell post for shirt 10, which leaves the club with great achievements.

In Brazilian football, Diego was a strong target for Santos, and had his name spoken in other clubs. However, no progress actually took place, since his salary and, added to his age, were a big problem for those interested.

The number 10 leaves Flamengo with great marks. In all, there were two Brazilians, Libertadores, Recopa and more.

Diego Ribas will leave Flamengo