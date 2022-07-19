Diniz explains entries by Felipe Melo and Nonato and praises Fluminense squad

Nonato came on during the second half (Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves – FFC)

Fluminense faced São Paulo, on Sunday, at Morumbi, and drew 2-2 for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. Among his substitutions, Fernando Diniz sent Felipe Melo to the field at half-time and Nonato with Nathan at the beginning of the second. After the match, the coach explained the choices and highlighted the joy with which the tricolor cast provides him.

“It’s not just about providing protection. Felipe Melo is a player here in Brazilian football of the very first shelf, of an extremely high level. We are taking care of him to know how to place him, to know how to rest. He’s come from a complicated knee surgery, so he has to know how to drive. He is a player that improves any team he plays for, he has improved Palmeiras so many times. So, the tendency when Felipe Melo joins is for the team to gain a new freshness – he said, adding:

— And for him to play in that position, with the technical quality he has, we have an output gain, apart from the posture and experience he adds so that the players on the side feel more confident in fact. Nonato also started very well, in the other match Martinelli had started very well. We have a very homogeneous group in that sense, balanced. Some who didn’t even enter are in the same technical and tactical level condition as those who are playing. It’s a cast that I really like.

