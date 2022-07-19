Discover the best way to relax and fight stress in your life

With the health restrictions of the pandemic, many began to spend more time indoors. And when people leave, it’s usually for some appointment, in a hurried and directed way. However, enjoying the afternoon sun with tranquility can do you good and alleviate this anxiety present in the accelerated thoughts that generate concern daily.

Science journalist Annie Murphy Paul developed some studies showing the importance of being outdoors. This idea gave rise to a book, released as ”The Extended Mind”, about the power of the human mind to resolve internal conflicts. The research involves the relationship between lack of energy and the tendency of isolation, keeping everyone away from open spaces.

Taking a minimum of 10 minutes each day to visit a park or walk by the house reduces stress

When observing the sky, the feeling of peace can regulate important hormones in the body, as with other experiences under natural light. Walking a little and disconnecting from the networks is the result of this practice, making everyone look carefully at reality. Therefore, restoring the mind requires the search for awareness and small attitudes in routine.

The wind breeze and solar heat help in the production of vitamins that are responsible for recharging the mind. Amidst the demands of productivity and worries, there is nothing better than experiencing relaxing situations. A break for the body and the brain. The biggest benefits of adopting this attitude are: improved sleep and concentration, less sadness and nervousness.