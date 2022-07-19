Discover the cars that will be discontinued by the year 2023

Car lovers have certainly wondered which cars will be discontinued in 2023. Many are still trying to get over the goodbye of the Ecosport, Honda Fit, VW Fox, Ford Ka and even the Uno Mille. Unfortunately, they are models that saw many glory days, but had to be discontinued.

Fact is, there are more models who have been ostracized over the next year. In 2023 some very popular cars are going out of line and leaving only nostalgia. This is the case of the VW Gol, for example, one of the most popular vehicles of all time in Brazil. Check out the list of 5 models that will no longer be manufactured.

Why do cars go out of line?

Before presenting the models that will be discontinued in 20223, it is worth highlighting some relevant points on the subject. The reasons that make vehicles stop being manufactured are quite eclectic and can be understood in different ways.

As sad as it is for some people to learn that the beloved model will no longer be manufactured, it happens to virtually all automobiles.

Some of the most common reasons for going offline are:

1 – Divergence with new market trends (whether in engine or design);

2 – Inability of the project to meet specifications required by law;

3 – Low sales volume (economic infeasibility);

4 – Problems arising from design and manufacturing (very rare to happen);

5 – Brand bankruptcy.

It is worth noting that many models stop being manufactured for a while, but resume with renewed breath after a certain period.

Meet 5 cars that will be discontinued in 2023:

Below is an updated list of 5 car models that will be discontinued in 2023. The reasons are varied, but they are linked to the renewal of the brand in several aspects.

1 – Volkswagen Gol;

2 – Volkswagen Voyage;

3 – Honda WR-V;

4 – Hyundai iX35;

5 – Suzuki Vitara.