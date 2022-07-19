Discover the celebrities who attended Luísa Sonza’s birthday

Luiza Sonza, singer, completed last Monday (18), 24 years! The blonde received numerous celebrities in São Paulo and, as always, appeared with an explosive look for the party.

the surfer Gabriel Medina showed up there, just like his ex Yasmin Brunet. The ex-BBB Pedro Scooby appeared with the model Cintia Dickerwho recently announced her first pregnancy.

Involved with problems in justice, Deolane Bezerra was present and even made the symbol of the campaign of the pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Squid. the unlikely couple HIV Tube and Eliezer jumped up at the event and the singer Taina Costa.

Recently, who provoked Luisa Sonza it was the singer Juliette on the social network, when asking the artist for a kiss. The comment caused an uproar of great proportions.

Paulo Andre. Photo: Leo Franco/ AgNews

Viih Tube and Eliezer. Photo: Eduardo Martins/ AgNews

Yasmin Brunet. Photo: Leo Franco/ AgNews

Gabriel Medina. Photo: Eduardo Martins/ AgNews

Jade Picon. Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Taina Costa. Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Pedro Scooby and Cintia Dicker. Photo: Leo Franco/ AgNews

Deolane Bezerra. Photo: Eduardo Martins/ AgNews

