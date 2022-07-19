Do you earn 1.5 minimum wage? Income tax exemption may end

In the coming years, workers who receive a minimum wage and a half may not have access to the exemption from the Individual Income Tax (income tax). What happens is that the National Congress, through the Budget Guidelines Law 2023, approved an increase in the minimum wage by R$82, from R$1,212 to R$1,294.

Currently, the minimum wage and a half (R$1,212 + R$606) is R$1,818. Whoever receives this amount is exempt from the tax. However, if the value increases next year, the same calculation for a minimum wage and a half will be R$ 1,941, an amount subject to taxation. The monthly discounts on the worker’s paycheck will be R$ 2.77.

IR table without correction

The IRPF table, without correction since 2015, provides for the exemption of resources up to R$ 1,903. In that same year, the last revision, the minimum wage in the country was R$ 788, with a forecast of payment of the tax for those who showed income above 2.4 minimum wages per month.

Despite the approval of the LDO by Congress, data from the Ministry of Economy show that the national floor in 2023 could be even higher, with values ​​reaching R$ 1,310. Thus, if the IRPF table remains unchanged, those who earn a minimum wage and a half will pay R$ 4.57 in tax, which will be deducted directly from the payroll.

Brazilians should not have paid IRPF

About 15.3 million Brazilians should not have paid IRPF 2022, according to a study by Unafisco Nacional. This would have been avoided if the tax table had been accumulated by inflation since 1996.

As the entity explains, the exemption range would have to include citizens who receive up to R$ 4,400 per month. The value is discrepant compared to the current R$ 1,903.98. Without the use of corrections, the amount paid by millions of Brazilians has already reached R$ 164.5 billion this year alone.

According to Unafisco, the same amount could be obtained by increasing the taxation of large fortunes and the distribution of profits and dividends.