“Doctor, get me out of here”, he told the delegate patient of an imprisoned doctor

The patient who was being held in private prison in a private hospital in Rio de Janeiro made an appeal to the police last Friday (7/15): “Doctor, for the love of God, get me out of here”.

The request was made to delegate Fernanda Fernandes, from the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam), in Duque de Caxias, according to the newspaper O Globo.

The delegate said that she decided to ask this Monday (18/7) for the arrest of doctor Bolívar Guerrero Silva after the patient’s appeal and the health unit’s refusal to provide the medical record.

According to the family, the patient had been stuck at Santa Branca Hospital for more than two months after undergoing cosmetic interventions that went wrong.

The woman’s belly, according to the complaint, necrotized and the doctor and his team prevented her from being transferred to another hospital.

After Bolívar’s arrest, four other women went to the police station and presented themselves as victims of the surgeon. In testimony, the doctor denied that he kept the patient in prison.

In a note, Hospital Santa Branca denied that there was a situation of false imprisonment on its premises. He claimed that the doctor Bolívar Guerrero does not belong to the company’s partners and said that all costs were covered by the surgeon.

See the note:

“Hospital Santa Branca Ltd comes through its board of directors in response to the communications published in the written, narrated and digital media to publicly manifest itself on unfounded accusations of PRIVATE CHARGE within its premises.

Such a crime stems from the verb to imprison, which means to detain, or imprison someone unduly and against their will. In the crime of false imprisonment, the victim has almost no way to get around, his freedom is

restricted to a small physical space, such as a bedroom or bathroom.

With 43 years of operation, this Unit is unaware of this practice within its establishment, always seeking to ensure the physical and mental health of its patients, valuing their right to come and go, supported by a professional multidisciplinary team, surgical centers and ICU with 20 beds operating 24 hours a day. Our operating rooms are leased.

We repudiate any criminal practices that have been wrongly attributed to us! Such an accusation is absurd!

In addition, Dr. Bolivar Guerrero does not belong to the corporate structure of this company, as described by the press.

– DATE OF THE PATIENT’S HOSPITALIZATION 06/01/2022.

-ACCOMMODATION: PRIVATE APARTMENT WITH RIGHT TO COMPANION.

– PATIENT REFUSES TO LEAVE THE UNIT, (TRANSFERRED)

– ALL PATIENT COST MAINTAINED BY THE SURGEON, INCLUDING EXTERNAL CARE.”