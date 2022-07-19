Doctor keeps patient in private prison after belly necroses; professional was arrested

Another case involving a doctor in Rio de Janeiro. After anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella, who raped a woman during labor on July 11, this time, plastic surgeon Bolívar Guerrero Silva was arrested early this Monday afternoon (18), after being suspected of keeping a woman in false imprisonment for about two months.

The patient had an aesthetic procedure on her belly in a private hospital in Baixada Fluminense and the surgery went wrong. The tummy tuck was performed in early March, but in June, she had to return to the health unit for three more interventions. However, the procedure had complications and the belly became necrotic.

According to G1, the patient’s aunt sought out the Duque de Caxias Women’s Police Station to report what was happening. The police will investigate whether the doctor’s team, along with the professional, were preventing the woman from being transferred to another health unit.

Hospital refused to allow police entry

After the complaint, Deam agents went to the hospital to investigate the situation, but the unit’s lawyer informed that they could not talk to the patient because she was sedated.

Even though they were prevented, the police entered and found the woman in a state of shock, asking to be removed from the scene. The police will investigate if there have been other similar cases.