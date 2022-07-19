Donatela finds an old doll she had with Flora in childhood and gets what she wanted so much: “did she still have it?”

In The favoritein rerun in Worth seeing again, a lot will still happen in the course of the chapters of the novel. After many twists and turns, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will try to turn the tables and come up with a plan to manipulate Flora (Patrícia Pillar) and unmask her. For this, the dondoca will get a little doll that they had when they were children and played together.

In order to touch Flora’s heart, Donatela will arrive with the little doll and ask the villain for forgiveness for everything that happened in the past: “Mary Balinha? Did you still have her?”will ask the character of Patricia Pillar, delighted. “I came to apologize to you, to say I love you“, will speak the dondoca.

Flora will be very emotional and will question her sister about the gift. Donatela will say that she has no ulterior motives. The criminal, however, will be a little apprehensive, only childhood memories will make her let her guard down and give her a hug.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.