Drivers celebrate drop in ethanol price in BH after ICMS reduction in Minas

After Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) announced the reduction of 16% to 9% in the ICMS rate that affects the price of ethanol, drivers in Belo Horizonte already celebrate the lower cost of fueling. An estimate by the Minas Gerais State Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union (Minaspetro) points to a reduction of BRL 0.35 in the final price paid by the consumer at the time of supply.

The drop in the tax percentage starts to take effect this Monday (18) and follows the ‘PEC Kamikaze’ (PEC of Benefits) , which provides for a reduction in the tax on biofuels to keep them competitive with gasoline. But despite the relief to the consumer’s pocket, the measure will have a bitter taste for the public coffers with a hole of around BRL 900 million according to the Secretary of State for Finance.

The money is applied to infrastructure, health and education expenses. But in the opinion of the security professional, Renê Soares, 55, it is up to the government to study possibilities to mitigate the impact. “They (governors) have somewhere to get it from somewhere else”, says the man who celebrates the cheaper fuel. “The further the price drops, the better for us. I can already see the difference in the pump and in my pocket and I hope it gets even better,” he adds.

Driver Fábio Maciel Alves, 37, says that the drop in the price of ethanol will help save money on gas station expenses. “It helps a lot with the bills, in my case it will improve a lot”, said Maciel. But, for him, the loss of revenue is a concern in investments in health. “It worries us a lot, we are on top of this scale because on the one hand it helps us a lot”, he adds.

In the opinion of 31-year-old barber Harley José dos Santos, the decrease in the ICMS rate on ethanol should be reversed even in more consumption by customers who will save money when refueling. “This reduction only adds to it. I’ll be able to walk more, those who don’t have a car can leave the app because it will be more affordable, I believe. Fuel moves the country, through it everything comes. If the fuel drops, I believe everything will,” he says.

Reduction

The announcement of a reduction in the ICMS rate on ethanol made by Governor Romeu Zema means a cut of around 43.7% in the tax rate. The change was announced after the enactment of the ‘PEC Kamikaze’ (PEC of Benefits) in Congress.

The proposal determines that the ICMS rate on biofuels, such as ethanol, be reduced to maintain the competitiveness of the alternative, since there was a reduction in the rate on gasoline due to the new law on the ICMS ceiling. In Minas Gerais, it went from 31% to 18%, which brought down the average price of more than BRL 7 to BRL 5.89 according to a weekly survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Compensation

In an exclusive interview with THE TIME this Monday (18), the Secretary of State for Finance of Minas Gerais, Gustavo Barbosa said that the State still does not know how the compensation for the reduction of the ICMS rate on ethanol will be.

According to the text of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) approved in Congress, the Union will transfer R$ 3.8 billion to the States to compensate for the drop in tax collection. Which slice of this pie belongs to Minas Gerais is a mystery even to the government itself.

“We are studying this. We put it in the GT (Work Group of the National Council for Finance Policy – ​​Confaz). As this was enacted from Thursday to Friday, we are still waiting for a better view of what it is. For now, we do not know how this compensation will be. But in terms of impact, we already know. The impact is BRL 900 million”, said Gustavo Barbosa.