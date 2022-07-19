Duilio admits that Corinthians is interested in Fausto Vera and says negotiation is still premature

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves admitted that Timão is interested in signing Fausto Vera, a 22-year-old Argentine midfielder. According to the manager, the midfielder was recommended by Vítor Pereira. However, the representative of the alvinegro club says that the negotiation has not yet evolved and asked for caution with the subject.

“It’s a name that we evaluate, it was passed on by our coach. Have some contacts. All I can say now is that there is interest and nothing more. We’ll see in the next few days if we can succeed in the negotiations. Today it is premature to talk about this player at Corinthians”, said Duilio Monteiro Alves in an interview with ge.globe.

O My Helm found that Corinthians is trying to negotiate a proposal to acquire the player with a value below 4 million euros (21 million reais at the current foreign currency exchange rate). On the other hand, the value may correspond to a smaller percentage of the athlete’s federative rights.

It is worth noting that Fausto Vera has already spoken about his future. Currently at Argentinos Juniors, the player discussed the club he will play, said that his agents are at the forefront of negotiations, but admitted that he has a chance to leave Argentine football.

“I would tell you that today (the chance of leaving) is at a 5 (from 1 to 10). There can always be offers and polls. But until the decision is made and the papers are signed, I’m still here at the club. If there is a possibility to make a career leap, the truth is that’s what i want”, said the Argentine athlete in an interview with the broadcaster Tyc.

The Parque São Jorge club has already made two signings in the mid-year transfer window, which opened on Monday. Yuri Alberto and babble were hired on a one-year loan. The striker played for Zenit and the defender for Dynamo Moscow, both teams from Russia.

See more at: Dulio Monteiro Alves, Ball Market and Corinthians Contracts.