Dybala signs with new club

Two months after announcing his departure from Juventus, Argentine striker Paulo Dybala is finally at a new home.

The player is already undergoing medical examinations and, when approved, will be announced by José Mourinho’s Roma. The player, who has even posed for photos, arrives to be the big star of the club next season.

Roma will be Dybala’s third Italian club

The departure from Turin had been indicative for many months. Fabrizio Romano published, some time ago, that there was a last meeting between the parties and that it was decided that, under these conditions, Dybala would not renew. It is worth mentioning that both reached an agreement in 2021, but Juve decided to change the values, which did not please the player, who put an end to his passage through the Old Lady.

Last season, Dybala played in 39 matches for the Velha Senhora shirt, scoring 15 goals and providing another 6 assists.

This year, even, the player completes a decade in Italian football. He arrived in the country in 2012 to defend the colors of Palermo, after standing out at the modest Instituto, in Argentina.