Electric Blazer is unveiled by GM with SS version and range of over 500 km

In June, GM CEO Mary Barra released a teaser with the first official image of the 2024 electric Blazer, the brand’s third big bet in the EV segment along with the Silverado pickup and the Equinox. Since then, no official details have been revealed about the model.

However, as promised by the executive on Twitter, more information was released this week. The midsize SUV will come standard with the company’s latest technologies, such as fast charging up to 190 kW and the ‘last‘, the most up-to-date software embedded in the North American automaker’s cars. O ‘super cruise‘, a new driver assistance technology, is also present in the vehicle.

Rumors about an SS version were also confirmed. This will be GM’s first 100% electric high-performance model, with 557 horsepower and 879 Nm of torque, plus a “WOW” mode, which allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than four seconds.

Chevrolet Blazer SS 2024. Image: GM/Disclosure

The vehicle’s estimated range is around 515 km per charge (for now, no battery details have been released by the company). The most basic trim option will be the 1LT, which will cost around US$45,000 (R$243,000 in direct conversion) and will only be available in the first quarter of 2024.

The good news is that other models will be sold in the coming months in the US, such as the 2LT and RS versions, with suggested prices of US$ 47,600 (R$ 257,000) and US$ 52,000 (R$ 281,000). , respectively.

Finally, the Blazer SS and a model adapted to function as a police vehicle are also coming to the market soon. Anyone interested in the Super Sport version, which should start to be delivered in 2022, will have to pay the highest amount in the line, US$ 66 thousand (R$ 357 thousand).

General Motors (GM) is also preparing a series of launches for Brazil. According to information from Four wheelsone of them is precisely the electric Chevrolet Blazer, which should arrive here in 2024.

