Eletrobras shares become ‘darlings’ of analysts and can generate good returns

On June 13, shares of electrobras sold in capitalization debuted on the stock exchange. Since then, the assets of the company in the electricity sector have been performing above the Ibovespa, B3’s main index. analysts consulted by Value expect the shares to appreciate even more.

The privatization of Eletrobras put the company on a new level. This can be seen in the valuation of shares on the stock exchange. Amid forecasts of efficiency gains and cost cuts, experts note upside potentials of up to 60% for the assets in 12 month term.

Faced with the forecast of increased results – without state ties -, experts estimate that it will also be the higher the dividend payment. This is because, historically, Eletrobras does not pay as much as other electric companies.

THE stock offeringwhich resulted in the privatization of Eletrobras moved approximately BRL 33.7 billion. This happened after the value of each share was set at R$42 on June 9.

The total primary offering was R$30.76 million. The total for the secondary (of existing securities), from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), was R$ 2.938 billion.

Banks resume coverage of Eletrobras after privatization

After Eletrobras was privatized, Brazilian banks such as BTG Pactual and international banks such as JP Morgan resumed hedging the company’s securities. These companies have buy recommendation for the investment.

In the opinion of analysts of the BTG, the company starts to have a more efficient management of transmission and management — in the same way as its private peers. The institution has Target Price in BRL 62 for Eletrobras shares for the next 12 months.

The analysts of JP Morganin turn, emphasize that Eletrobras is the favorite energy company. The reason is because the company “has it all”. Positive triggers, attractive valuation, stock liquidity and an ESG thesis behind it were cited.

For the next 12 months, the American bank established seven drivers and sources of appreciation of the company’s assets:

Cost reduction;

Potential for migration to the Novo Mercado;

New financial statements, indicating the impact of privatization on the balance sheet and results;

Corporate strategy, capital allocation and dividend policy;

Liability management, including renegotiation of compulsory loan provisions;

Re-pricing of uncontracted energy;

Elections and market conditions.

For December 2023, the institution has Target Price for the preferred assets of BRL 64.