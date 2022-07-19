Ellen Jabour criticizes political tone at Rage Against the Machine and Roger Waters concerts | Song

Ellen Jabour’s criticisms of the “political tone” of shows by Rage Against the Machine and Roger Waters led the names of the model and musicians to the most discussed topics on Twitter in Brazil this Monday (18).

Ellen Jabour became the target of criticism and jokes that reminded that the American band and the English singer always talked about the subject in songs and shows.

The controversy began when the model and presenter commented on a post in the magazine “Rolling Stone Brasil”, which spoke of fans in the US who would have been “shocked by the political tone” of Rage Against the Machine’s comeback shows.

“I don’t like shows that talk about politics. They transform a moment that was supposed to be of unification, into segregation. The atmosphere gets terrible because people think differently from each other and start to find each other strange, and even to attack each other! I lived that! at the Roger Waters show and woah,” Ellen wrote.

She became the target of ironic comments that remind us that politics has always been at the center of these shows. “Thinking about the guy who leaves the house thinking that the band called HATE AGAINST THE SYSTEM is from a group of programmers who hate Windows”, says one of the comments on the model’s post.

“By the way, the song ‘Another Brick In The Wall’ has nothing to do with politics, no! It’s just the life story of a bricklayer born in suburban London,” reads another ironic comment.