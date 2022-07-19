





Ellen Jabour opines on political demonstrations at shows and is criticized Photo: Playback/Instagram

Presenter Ellen Jabour ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter this Monday morning (18) after complaining about political demonstrations in music shows. Jabour shared on Twitter the news published by Rolling Stone about the complaint from fans of the band Rage Against the Machine about the political tone of the last show, held in Wisconsin, United States.

In the report, there are statements from North American fans with phrases accusing the band of having “joined the sealing group” or that “they really were better when they left politics out”.

I don’t like shows that talk about politics. They transform a moment that was supposed to be of unification into segregation. The atmosphere gets terrible because people think differently from each other and start to find each other strange, and even to attack each other!

The model then decided to chorus the outraged fans of Rage Against the Machine and shared her personal experience. She said she experienced the same thing at Roger Waters’ concert in São Paulo in 2018, when the British singer spoke out against Bolsonaro and put the hashtag #EleNão on the screen. “They transform a moment that was supposed to be one of unification, into segregation. The atmosphere is terrible because people think differently from each other and start to find each other strange, and even to attack each other!”, defended Ellen.

Shortly after posting, the former Video Show reporter received a barrage of criticism. Many Twitter users recalled that the aforementioned bands are famous for their political positions in speeches and compositions.

