Emilia Clarke Says She ‘Lost’ Part Of Her Brain After Suffering Two Aneurysms While Filming ‘Game of Thrones’ | Pop & Art

Actress Emilia Clarke said during an interview that she “lost” part of her brain after having suffered two aneurysms, one in 2011 and another in 2013, while filming the series “Game of Thrones”.

“A part of my brain that is no longer usable. It’s remarkable that I’m able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life normally, with absolutely no consequences,” the 35-year-old actress said during an interview. to BBC One’s “Sunday Morning” programme. “I am in the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive this.”

2 of 3 Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in a scene from ‘Game of Thrones’ – Photo: Disclosure / HBO Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in a scene from ‘Game of Thrones’ – Photo: Disclosure / HBO

She spoke to the program while promoting her debut in Anton Chekhov’s theatrical production “The Seagull” at the Harold Pinter Theater in the West End of London, England, where theaters and cultural attractions are concentrated.

“It was the most excruciating pain. It was incredibly helpful to have ‘Game of Thrones’ sweep me up and give me purpose.” Clarke suffered the first aneurysm in 2011 between the first and second seasons of the HBO show, and the second aneurysm in 2013, both of which required long recovery periods to deal with the brain damage.

She says she is surprised to be able to live normally. “Which always makes me laugh, because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears. And so the blood finds a different route to move around, but then any piece that’s missing disappears. .”

‘Game of Thrones’ Studio Tour Takes Fans to the World of Westeros

Because of this experience, she founded a charity for victims of brain injuries and strokes called SameYou. But she noted that after her aneurysms and rehabilitation process, she also learned to accept herself as she currently is. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s who you are. This is the brain you have.’ So it makes no sense to continually rack your brains over what might not be there.”

Emilia first spoke about it in 2019, in an article for “The New Yorker”, when she explained that she had suffered fainting spells between the first and second seasons of the series, at the age of 24.

“My full name is Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke,” she wrote. “But I couldn’t remember. Instead, nonsense words came out of my mouth and I went into blind panic,” she said. “I suffered from a condition called aphasia, a consequence of the trauma my brain suffered,” she said in the article.

Aphasia is when there is a language disorder that affects the ability to speak or express oneself verbally, understanding of verbal language, reading comprehension and the ability to write. It was the same diagnosis that led to the retirement of actor Bruce Willis and cartoonist Angeli.

3 of 3 Emilia Clarke was nominated this year for best supporting actress in a drama series for ‘Game of Thrones’ — Photo: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Emilia Clarke was nominated this year for best supporting actress in a drama series for ‘Game of Thrones’ – Photo: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

“In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug,” she wrote. “I asked the medical staff to let me die. My work, my whole dream of what my life would be like, was centered on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost.”

Clarke’s aphasia, however, was temporary. “I was sent back to the ICU and after about a week the aphasia passed,” she wrote. “I managed to speak.”

Still in 2013, the actress underwent a second surgery to treat another aneurysm that was about to “burst”. Although the surgery was traumatic, with complications, Clarke was able to return to work.