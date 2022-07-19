Employee responsible for cameras at club where Marcelo Arruda was murdered is found dead

A week after the assassination of the PT treasurer Marcelo Arrudawas found dead, this Sunday (17), the vigilant Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, 44, one of the directors of the Itaipu Physical Security Sports Recreation Association (Aresf), crime scene.

Claudinei was found dead in Medianeira, a municipality 50 km from Foz do Iguaçu – city of the murder. Civil Police of Paraná and the Public Ministry are investigating whether there is a relationship between the cases. The information is from wow.

An employee of Itaipu, he would be responsible for the providing security camera passwords at Aresf, according to a statement by a colleague of his to the Police.

Marcelo Arruda’s killer, criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, was at a barbecue when he saw the images of the PT treasurer’s birthday and decided to go there, where he argued with those present. He later returned and shot Marcelo.

Members of the association who participated in the fraternization would have shown the images from their cell phones to Guaranho.

More due diligence is requested

An application signed this Monday (18) jointly by the legal representatives of Marcelo Arruda’s family requested additional measures from the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu after the episode.

The lawyers want the president of the association to be summoned to present the complete list of associates to the Public Ministry. They also request the search and seizure of Claudinei’s cell phone “given that the cell phone equipment of [nomes das duas testemunhas que mostraram o vídeo da festa ao atirador] were used by the criminal to view the cameras”, cites the request.

The request also requests the breach of telephone and telematic confidentiality for the extraction of audios, videos and content on social networks. The lawyers want to know which associates could have access to the party’s surveillance cameras, and if the passwords were provided by Claudinei.