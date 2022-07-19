End of crying! VAR audio confirms that the ball entered Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-MG

The Brazilian Football Confederation released this Monday (18) the VAR audio and images of the Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-MG match, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The game held at Maracanã, on July 13, ended with Rubro-Negro qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The images released this Monday (18) end any controversy over Flamengo’s second goal, scored by Arrascaeta in the 18th minute of the second half. It is clear that it was referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio who scored the goal, even if he was late.

In the VAR room, referee Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro, from Rio Grande do Norte, looks for an image that contradicts Flamengo’s goal scoring. After examining all the cameras available on the shot, it is clear that there is no image that shows any part of the ball over the line, which would nullify the goal.

Pablo Ramon then informs Wilton Sampaio that Flamengo’s goal must be confirmed, following protocol. On the field, the referee confirms the goal. Since the end of the match, Atletico began to contest the validity. The mining club even asked for the release of the audios and images.

VAR also analyzed Flamengo’s first goal

The CBF also released the audio and images referring to the VAR analysis of Flamengo’s first goal, scored by Arrascaeta in the 46th minute of the first half. Much simpler move, in this case the VAR referee clearly states that there was no foul by Pedro on Jair. The hand that touches the athlete’s body is considered a reference and not a fault.

