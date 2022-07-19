End of the physical chip? iPhone 14 may only be compatible with eSIM

Several leaks have already indicated some specifications that should be present in the iPhone 14 and now a report by The Wall Street Journal states that the line will have one more change: the end of support for the physical SIM (carrier chip). This means that users of new devices must be required to use an eSIM.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is likely to drop support for the physical chip because eSIM has become very popular in regions such as Europe, Asia and the US, where operators are already preparing for a future when eSIM will become a standard. for all smartphones. Jeff Howard, vice president of mobile devices and accessories at AT&T, commented on the possibility: It’s a natural evolution. This will make the experience better in the future. The idea matches the report of Emma Mohr-McClune, an analyst at GlobalData, who stated in early 2022 that an eSIM-only iPhone is not just a possibility, but a matter of time. We don’t believe Apple will take the “big bang” approach – getting rid of existing systems and moving all users to eSIMs – but rather releasing an eSIM-only variant of its new model – keeping the dual SIM and eSIM slot model. for the general market and its main carrier channel.