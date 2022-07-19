Endometriosis: women with Anitta’s disease report pain during sex and cramping – 07/17/2022

Severe cramps, pain during intercourse and problems getting pregnant: these are some symptoms of endometriosis, a gynecological disease that affects one in ten women. In addition to physical pain, they report another type of suffering, emotional, for not having their symptoms recognized by doctors or partners.

The theme reverberated because the singer Anitta revealed that she had been diagnosed after nine years of pain. Other women have even higher hopes.

Nurse Ana Paula Araújo, 38, says that since she started menstruating, she felt “overwhelming” cramps. “I couldn’t even change my clothes. Every month, I went to the emergency room to have medication in my veins.” In these emergency consultations, she heard what many have already heard: “Some women feel more colic. This is normal”. Is not.

The pains subsided when she started taking birth control, but they didn’t go away. There were also recurrent cystitis (bladder inflammation) – the same symptom reported by Anitta. “And over time I got chronic fatigue. I went to sleep and woke up more tired.” After eight years of trying to conceive, she was finally diagnosed with endometriosis.

“I felt relief knowing that I had something that justified it (the health condition), that I wasn’t crazy. But the other feeling was revolt for having taken so long to find out”. She even quit her job because of the pain and refused outings. After surgery to remove the endometriosis foci, she has less cramping and improved fatigue.

Another common symptom is pain during sex, but the reports are not always recognized by doctors as a health problem.

“I’ve always had pain during intercourse. I mentioned it to a doctor, who asked the question: ‘Do you really like your boyfriend?’ It’s this kind of thing that we go through due to lack of preparation”, says public servant Michele Oliveira, 37.

The diagnosis only came at the age of 29, despite symptoms since adolescence. And the stage was advanced: surgery was required on the pelvis, with the removal of part of the intestine. Endometriosis can cause endometrial foci in the pelvis and bowel wall. After the surgery, Michele became pregnant.

Cause

Endometriosis occurs when cells from the endometrium – tissue that lines the uterus -, which should be expelled during menstruation, move in the opposite direction and fall into the ovaries or abdominal cavity. There is no clarity on why this happens to some women and not to others. Surgery is one of the possible treatments.