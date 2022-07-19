Erdogan threatens to bar Sweden and Finland from joining NATO again

× Playback/Youtube

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photograph)attacked, this Monday (18), the governments of Sweden and Finland and threatened to resume their veto on the entry of the two countries into NATO.

The military alliance signed the Nordic duo’s accession protocol earlier this month.after the Erdogan pledged to stop barring the two candidatures.

The decision, however, still needs to be ratified by the parliaments of each of the 30 member countries, including Turkey.

Turkish standoff with the two countries involves the Kurdsan ethnic minority that, persecuted by the Erdogan regime, is involved in pro-autonomy and even separatist movements.

Ankara accuses Sweden and Finland of granting asylum to Kurdish “terrorists” from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK is indeed recognized as a terrorist organization by the EU, US and UK, but there is no evidence that all of the 70+ alleged terrorists requested by Turkey are terrorists or associated with the party.

The protocol of accession of Sweden and Finland, signed at the beginning of the month, provides for the evaluation of pending extradition cases.

“I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to satisfy our conditions.”Erdogan said on Monday.

“We especially note that Sweden does not pay attention to this issue”he concluded.

On the day the protocol was signed, Erdogan said Sweden had promised to extradite 73 people, but only three or four cases had been completed. In Finland, according to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, there are at least 12 extradition requests.

