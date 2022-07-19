Ethanol price drops in 26 states and DF, points out ANP | Economy



Average prices for hydrous ethanol fell in the 26 states and the Federal District last week, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas. At the stations surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol dropped 2.43% in the week compared to the previous week, from R$4,520 to R$4,410 per liter.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state with the most stations evaluated, the average price dropped 2.14%, from R$ 4,210 to R$ 4,120 per liter. Roraima was the unit of the Federation with the highest percentage decline in prices in the week, 9.80%, from R$ 6,120 to R$ 5,520 a liter.

The minimum price registered during the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 3,390 per liter, in Minas Gerais. The maximum price in the week was registered in Rio Grande do Sul, at R$ 7,890 a liter. The lowest state average price was observed in Mato Grosso, at R$ 3.91 per liter, while the highest state average price was observed in Amapá, at R$ 6.01.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country fell 11.84%. The state with the highest percentage drop in the period was Mato Grosso, with 19.73% of monthly ethanol devaluation.

Competitiveness

Ethanol remained more competitive than gasoline in just two states last week: Mato Grosso and São Paulo. This is what the ANP survey compiled by AE-Taxas shows. The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, due to its lower calorific value, has a price limit of 70% of the petroleum derivative at service stations to be considered advantageous.

In Mato Grosso, the parity is 64.63%, while in São Paulo it reaches 69.95%. In the average of the stations surveyed in the country, ethanol has a parity of 72.65% compared to gasoline, therefore less favorable than the petroleum derivative.

Industry executives claim that ethanol can be competitive with parity greater than 70%, depending on the vehicle in which the biofuel is used.