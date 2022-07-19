Ethereum announces date for the adoption of the Proof of Stake protocol

The event known as “The Merge” is expected to finally be held on September 19.

Although cryptocurrency Ethereum is operating with drops this Monday (18), it has gone through several valuations in the last month – but this does not mean that the market has overcome its recent collapse or that it is worth mining again.. The increase in the value of the digital asset is due to the fact that the group responsible for managing its future finally announced when it will switch to Proof of Stake protocol.

After several delays, The event known as “The Merge”, which marks the transition to the new system, is expected to take place on September 19 this year.. With that, Ethereum must stop working from mathematical calculations that determine who can get a coin — instead, each person’s “place in line” will be determined by how much idle money is invested in the cryptocurrency.

The main benefit of the new protocol is a expected reduction of more than 99% in energy consumption needed to create new units of the digital asset. The change takes place at a time when many investors are already dumping GPUs that were previously used for mining on the used market. — the result of a worldwide devaluation of cryptocurrencies.

Date can still change

September 19 was determined by the Ethereum Foundation in a public meeting, in which the date was determined in a consensus among the community. However, as in the past, a new delay is not ruled out at the momentsince the entire transition process is delicate and requires several tests and verifications.

In a post made on his blog, one of the foundation’s members, Ben Edgington went into detail about the transition process and reinforced that the estimated day is only “a target” that should “be treated with care”. The final phase of Proof of Stake adoption is expected to begin on July 27th or 28th and will feature at least six steps before being fully finalized.

– Continues after advertising –

While the main part of Ethereum will transition to the new modelother cryptocurrencies — among them the popular Bitcoin — must continue using the same mining systems that are already known today. However, while this could mean a new quest for GPUs in the future, the absence of one of the big names in the market from this race should prove to be quite beneficial for consumers who only want hardware to upgrade their systems.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PC Gamer