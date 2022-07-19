European Central Bank will raise interest rate; who wins?

The European Central Bank (ECB) will close, next Thursday (21), a chapter of its monetary policy by raising its main interest rates, with the aim of containing uncontrolled inflation. This increase, the first since 2011, will have repercussions for many economic agents.

Brake for loans

Commercial banks get their liquidity from the European Central Bank. By increasing its refinancing rate, one of its top three rates, the ECB will charge more for this liquidity. And because of the domino effect, banks will pass these increases on to their customers.

Buying a house will be more complicated: the rise in property prices, which has already been noticeable for several months, is expected to continue.

Companies, which have had easy access to credit in recent years, are also likely to be affected. Banks may, for example, refuse loans for risky projects.

However, “home financing costs only partially depend on official ECB interest rates and are also determined by supply and demand or the borrower’s credibility,” says Andreas Lipkow, an analyst at Comdirect.

Benefits for savers

In recent years, banks had to pay 0.5% when they deposited money with the ECB. It was a way of encouraging them to inject their liquidity into the economy.

The result was that many entities passed this charge on to their customers in the form of a “custody commission” if their current account balance exceeded a certain amount.

Now this additional cost will disappear.

Cutting interest rates will restore banks’ margins, which should be able to offer a more attractive return on certain investments.

However, it will likely be some time before significant interest can be earned again on the savings, warns Elmar Völker, an analyst at LBBW.

“It is expected that the increase in basic interest rates [e das taxas de poupança] is not large enough to compensate for the high rates of inflation”, he points out.

Bad news for indebted states

Like borrowers and companies, governments that finance themselves on the markets will lose out.

After years of zero – or even negative – interest rates, the debt burden will increase, reducing governments’ budgetary room for maneuver, precisely at a time when measures to support purchasing power cost billions of euros.

Caution for investors

For years, equity markets have benefited from low interest rates and cash flow from major central banks.

Faced with low yields on government bonds, investors flocked to risky assets, especially equities, and equity markets soared.

In recent weeks, world stock markets have plummeted as central banks tightened their grip on inflation.

Tech stocks have been particularly hard hit: the Nasdaq index is already down 30% from its late-2021 highs. June was the worst month in bitcoin’s history, down more than 40%.

As the ECB “acts very slowly and communicates rate increases in advance, investors have been prepared for a long time, which goes against big swings” in equity markets, notes Elmar Völker.