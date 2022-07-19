Evandro Leitão withdraws pre-candidacy and declares support for Izolda

In yet another bid for the definition in the PDT, the president of the Legislative Assembly of Ceará, Evandro Leitão (PDT), withdrew the pre-candidate for governor and officially declared support for the reelection of Governor Izolda Cela (PDT). In addition to Izolda, the former mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Cláudio, and federal deputy Mauro Filho are still in the dispute. The decision is scheduled for this afternoon, at 5 pm, at a meeting of the state directory of PDT Ceará.

In a post on social media, the president of the state Legislative Branch said that he made the decision after talking to the mayor of Sobral, Ivo Gomes (PDT) on Sunday, 17, and hearing from him about the conversation with Senator Cid Gomes (PDT) and the defense made, according to Ivo, of support for the governor’s reelection. “I heard him talk about a conversation he had with his brother, our leader Cid Gomes, clearly defending the name of Izolda Cela to represent our project as a candidate, a fact widely publicized by the press”, wrote Evandro.

Evandro’s withdrawal in favor of Izolda had been expected by Roberto Cláudio’s supporters since last week. In a meeting on Monday, 11, with the state and federal benches of the PDT, the president of the Assembly became the main target of charges.

In a note, Evandro defended having always acted “to improve the quality of life of the people of Ceará”. “I am proud of my trajectory and the political project in which I participate. Without a doubt, we managed to transform Ceará into a state of reference for all of Brazil in the most diverse areas”, he wrote. The deputy initially stated that he had made his name available to the party to “continue the important work” of his political group in the state.

Soon after, the congressman declared that he had rethought the pre-candidacy from the beginning of the Izolda administration, in office after the departure of former governor Camilo Santana (PT). According to him, the governor is the “first woman in history” and has been “acting with firmness, competence and with the legitimate right to re-election”. “Seeing the way in which it started to gather support from allied parties and from different segments of society, fundamental for the strengthening of the project”, he adds.

“In view of this, I now announce the withdrawal of my pre-candidacy for the State Government to join a project in which I believe, a project in which I defend Izolda Cela governor for another four years to advance in the profound transformations we have gone through”, he emphasized. Evandro.

Evandro Leitão had already declared, in March, that he was working thinking about reelection as a state deputy. In April, he signaled support for Izolda: “God willing, throughout his term, in the nine months and, God willing, four more years at the head of the Ceará State Government, may he be filled with wisdom.”

