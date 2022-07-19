Even the driver who owns a van will receive the Pix Trucker

The registration used to pay Pix Caminhoneiro does not require revalidation and even includes van drivers

In August, the federal government should start paying the benefits provided for by the PEC Kamikaze. The proposal had the approval of the Senate and the House, and should cost R$ 41.2 billion to the public coffers. Among the approved benefits is Pix Trucker.

The same is a monthly payment of R$ 1 thousand for self-employed drivers. Even those who own a van can also end up receiving the benefit. Know more.

Driver who owns a van will receive the Pix Trucker

In short, the Pix Trucker must receive those who are registered as an Autonomous Cargo Carrier. It is part of the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) maintained by the National Land Transport Agency.

The registration will be used to define who will receive the Pix Caminhoneiro. The RNTRC even includes registrations for smaller vehicles, such as a van, and this can open up space for fraud. The database, created by law in 2007, is intended only as a reference for the transport structure in Brazil.

The data on van drivers has not been updated by the agency since 2017. In addition, they do not require revalidation by drivers in activity. Registration is carried out online, by the worker, or through unions that represent him.

And this can be a danger, since there is no requirement for detailed information and no follow-ups of your services. In practice, the possibility of people with active data in the registry having even left the activity years ago is very high. On the other hand, there may be professionals who have started to work with transport, and who still do not have a registration.

So, this shows how the list of who will receive the Pix Trucker can have problems. In 2017, ANTT re-registered its base, a process that took place every 5 years. Since then, the re-registration requirement has dropped.

