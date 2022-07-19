Exclusive: dozens of buildings on Rua 25 de Março, in São Paulo, do not meet basic safety standards | National Journal

A survey of National Journal reveals that at least 100 buildings on the busiest popular shopping street in the country do not meet fire department safety standards. It is the same area where a building was on fire for almost 4 days.

Rua 25 de Março has a lot more shops than it looks like. They are spread inside tall buildings and shopping centers with mazes of stalls that sell everything. There is little space for aisles in the midst of so much merchandise.

Among several bags, there is an unloaded fire extinguisher. The emergency ladder leads to a fire hose box. It’s difficult to open the door, but it wouldn’t help either because the equipment isn’t inside.

On the second floor, there’s even a hose, with a warning: you can’t block access. But right in front there are a lot of cashiers and several carts. Above the pits, a tangle of wires supplies the lighting in the place.

A mall works without the fireman’s inspection report, the AVCB, a mandatory document that guarantees that a place has the proper fire safety equipment installed in the right way.

“When a building catches fire and it has AVCB, it is usually less likely that the fire will spread. People will have a better chance of escaping safely and the firefighter will find it easier to control this fire”, explains Rogério Lin, from the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards.

It’s been a week since a 10-story building caught fire in the March 25 region. The demolition work should take at least three months, the building also did not have the fire inspection report and a survey carried out by the National Journal shows that most of the buildings on 25 de Março do not have this document either.

On the entire street, which is 1.3 km long, and on the Porto Geral slope, 46 buildings are regular. At least 100 do not have the firefighter’s document. There are street stores, bank branches, fast food chain cafeteria, entire buildings, one of them has 11 floors.

In another irregular building a serious situation: the emergency exit and the two doors are padlocked.

The São Paulo Fire Department says that in 2022 alone it has already carried out 43 inspections in the 25 de Março region, that some buildings are in the process of regularization and that it will intensify inspection in the area.

“61 inspections were generated after the incident occurred, which will take place in the coming weeks, in addition to the others that have already been carried out. In 2022 alone, the Fire Department carried out 9,300 inspections in the state, which is an expressive number. It gives an inspection every 30 minutes “, says the spokesman of the Fire Department of SP, Captain André Elias.

Celso Carvalho, former director of Risk Prevention at the Ministry of Cities, says it is need to take emergency measures to increase the security of these buildings:

“Keep escape routes, stairs, corridors, free and unimpeded, remove all this material that is being stored irregularly in offices and apartments. electrical, remove gas plugs that may be in places inside the building. The risk is immense, these buildings are real time bombs”.