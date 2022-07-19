Experts warn against abortive herbs posted on TikTok

Since the US Supreme Court overturned the decision guaranteeing the right to legal abortion in the country, numerous US content producers have started posting recipes with abortifacient herbs on TikTok.

Pennyroyal, mugwort, and blue cohosh were some of the ingredients users shared claiming they would induce menstruation and cause miscarriage.

But according to medical experts and herbalists, herbal abortifacients can be dangerous and there is no data on whether they work.

Credit: Sirichai_asawalapsakul/istockDisclosure of abortifacient herbs on social media sparks expert alert

After seeing these recipes spread online, women’s health doctor, midwife and herbalist Dr. Aviva Romm posted a video on Instagram asking her followers not to “listen to what they hear on TikTok”.

“In 40 years of practicing herbal medicine, I have never recommended and will continue to not recommend herbs as a method of terminating a pregnancy,” said the doctor, who wrote the book “Botanical Medicine for Women’s Health.”

According to her, in addition to not being safe and there is no data that proves that they really work, the doses of herbs that a person would have to take to possibly be effective are so high that they are almost always toxic for the pregnant woman and the fetus.

“Serious risks include neurotoxicity, kidney or liver damage and even death,” she described.

“Despite what you may hear on IG, TikTok, stories where someone had an herbal abortion and it worked, or even recommendations from midwives or herbalists, know that I am the author of the only herbal book for women, I am a doctor and herbalist x 40 years combined, I was president of the largest professional herbal organization for a decade and I cannot overstate how important it is that when it comes to safe termination of pregnancy I recommend using only medication/medical options.”

Credit: Millionsjoker/istockDoctor author of book on botanical medicine warns that it is not safe to use herbs as abortifacients

The gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter, author of several books including “The Vagina Bible,” told The New York Times that historical use of a substance should not be confused with evidence of safety or efficacy. According to her, following outdated abortion methods is similar to using outdated technology.

“Using this kind of information from thousands of years ago is no different than taking a map of when people believed the Earth was flat and we had sea monsters and using it to plot modern shipping routes,” he said.