Fachin reacts to Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors: ‘Unacceptable electoral denialism’

At an event held by the Brazilian Bar Association, the president of the TSE also said that ‘it’s time to say enough with disinformation’

Abdias Pinheiro / Ascom /TSE

TSE President Edson Fachin countered President Jair Bolsonaro’s accusation about alleged fraud in the 2018 election



the president of Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachinrefuted the statements made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), this Monday, 18, on suspicions of fraud in this year’s election and in the 2018 election – at the time, the then federal deputy beat former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) in the second round. During the virtual participation in the launch of the Campaign to Combat Disinformation of Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) of Paraná, the minister said that there is an “unacceptable electoral denialism” under way. The magistrate also stressed that actions to combat disinformation are extremely important to ensure the preservation of democracy.

On the afternoon of this Monday, the 18th, President Bolsonaro met at the Planalto Palace, with ambassadors from different nations to discuss the Brazilian electoral system. During the opening speech of the event, the president spoke about the suspicions of fraud in the 2018 election. In response, Fachin defined the accusation as “serious” and also mentioned that no evidence was presented. “I want to say that electoral denialism on the part of an important public figure within a democratic country is unacceptable. And the accusation of fraud, accusation of bad faith to an institution, once again without presenting any evidence, is very serious. Representative entities such as the OAB and civil society itself, in addition to the Electoral Justice, in my view, need to carry out actions such as today’s event, as they show that they are doing their part to ensure that democracy is preserved. It is important for civil society, citizens and citizens to understand that this type of disinformation, if it continues like this, can only interest those who do not. Therefore, I believe that we need to unite and not accept without questioning the reason for so much attack on the constitutional and also personal attacks”, commented the president of the TSE.

The minister also clarified that the TSE was always willing to dialogue, without attacks, and reinforced the role of the Electoral Justice. “In this court and in my administration, we have always been open to dialogue. We do not counterattack anyone personally and any institution. What we reject is a lack of commitment to the truth. Here, among us, there has always been a disciplined and educational approach, with the aim of informing the electorate about the proposal of the electoral process and the function and capacity of the TSE and electoral justice as a whole, to carry out the mission of security, transparency and effectiveness. Once again the electoral justice and its top representatives are being attacked, with baseless accusations. Even more serious is to involve international politics and also the Armed Forces in this contamination. Armed Forces, whose relevant role, are state and not government forces. It is time to say enough to disinformation and time to say enough to authoritarian populism”, he concluded.