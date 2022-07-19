Fantástico ignores Arthur Aguiar in a report on a film in which he acts | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure / Globe Lucas Salle, Arthur Aguiar and Hugo Germano play sailors in Pluft the Ghost

Filmed in 2017, but with an official premiere scheduled for this Thursday (21), the feature Pluft, the Fantasminha features Arthur Aguiar with a prominent character. Last Sunday (17), Fantástico aired a report with details of the production and interview with the main actors. And the BBB22 champion was solemnly ignored by Globo’s electronic magazine.

Not to say that Arthur was forgotten at the barbecue, he appears in less than two seconds of the entire report, which lasted a total of 5 minutes. He was not interviewed by the Fantástico team, nor was his name mentioned.

Nor can you say that it was due to lack of time in Arthur’s schedule or opportunities. Reporter Tabata Poline first met in person with Nicolas Cruz and Fabiula Nascimento, who play Pluft and Dona Fantasma. Then she made a video call with Juliano Cazarré, interpreter of Pirata Perna de Pau. And finally, he spoke face to face with actress Lola Bell, who played Maribel, the ghost’s best friend.

There was also a face-to-face interview with Rosane Svartman, the director of the film. And nothing of the BBB22 champion is mentioned verbally or in the credits. He appeared only in one frame alongside Lucas Salles, who achieved more prominence than Arthur in the short space he occupied in the report.

Pluft, the Fantasminha, is a production by Globo Filmes, and has already had two preview sessions: one in Rio de Janeiro and another in São Paulo. Arthur Aguiar did not attend any of them. Watch the movie trailer:





