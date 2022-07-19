Father sells newborn daughter on WhatsApp to buy a cell phone

A 23-year-old man sold his newborn daughter via WhatsApp for approximately R$1,500 to buy a cell phone. The case was registered this month in Bolivia. The baby was delivered to the buyer, a 60-year-old woman, but after a complaint the baby was rescued by the Bolivian police.



The man put the child up for sale in various WhatsApp groups for R$ 1,500



According to the Chilean portal Meganoticias, the man had asked his girlfriend to perform an abortion, but she refused. So when the daughter was born, he put the girl up for sale in various groups on the app. According to information, he would use the money to buy a cell phone.

The sale took place, but a complaint made by a neighbor of the couple saved the baby. According to a friend of the child’s mother, her father forced her to agree to the sale of his daughter.

“Her husband put ideas in her head, said she wouldn’t be able to raise her daughter, ‘you’re a minor’ and ‘you earn little,’” the neighbor told the website.

The baby’s mother tried to rescue her daughter, but the woman who had bought the girl asked for double the money to resell the child.

The child was rescued on July 11. According to local authorities, the baby was crying a lot, was hungry and had difficulty breathing.

The child’s father and the woman who bought the baby are in custody. They were indicted for the crime of trafficking and smuggling.







