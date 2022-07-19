Fausto Vera confirms Corinthians interest, but says he dreams of playing in Europe

The defensive midfielder Fausto Vera stated that he could be leaving Argentinos Juniors-ARG and that the destination could be the Corinthians. The alvinegro club negotiates the player with the Buenos Aires team.

+ How is Corinthians doing for the opening of the transfer window? The coming and going of the market in Timão

In an interview with the Argentine channel Tyc Sports, the player said that his possibility of leaving Bicho Colorado is 50% and that Timão talks with his representative.

Vera made it clear that she wants to make a leap in her career, but she didn’t hide her desire to play in European football.

In addition to Corinthians, Genk, from Belgium, made an investment by Fausto with the financial part equivalent to that presented by the Corinthians.

However, according to information obtained by the THROW!Timão is ahead of the Belgians because it is aligned with the athlete’s staff, who understand that, for the player, working in a great Brazilian club can be a showcase to migrate to a more prominent scenario in Europe in the future.

+Check the Brasileirão table and simulate the next games



The main obstacle in the deal with the Corinthians club at the moment is Argentinos Juniors, which does not give up receiving at least 6.5 million euros (R$ 35.4 million, at the current price) by the midfielder.

Vera is the main asset of the Argentine club, which would like to trade him for 10 million euros (R$ 54.6 million, at the current price). However, the financial difficulties encountered by the team caused the order to be reduced.

The Corinthian proposal at the moment is between 5 and 5.5 million euros (R$ 27.3 and 30 million, at the current price) and is higher than the first investment, which was for 4 million euros (R$ 21 .8 million at the current price).