Fbio Santos reveals idolatry by former Corinthians duo and praises Sylvinho’s work as a coach

One of the most successful players in the recent history of Corinthians, Fábio Santos revealed idolatry for Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos. The left-back played alongside former Timão players at the beginning of his career at Parque São Jorge.

“It was more than special. He is a childhood idol, just like Roberto, who was the player of the position. I had the opportunity to take this short period of the two, I was able to live with them. It was out of the ordinary. These are guys I looked up to during my life. I did not believe. It was a month where I was like ‘what am I doing with these guys here?’. She was very nice. I tried to get as much out of it as possible,” she said in an interview with Ronaldo TVat Twitchin this Monday.

Fábio Santos also left his praise for Sylvinho, whom he placed as the main responsible for the classification of Corinthians for the group stage of Libertadores 2022. one of the great Brazilian coaches.

“Sylvinho, for me, was a surprise. We qualified fifth in the Brazilian, where nobody gave anything. They say it was the signings, but it’s a lie, because we played part-time without signings and we were well placed. But at no time did the fans want his name, he also didn’t have the best behavior with the press. These are things he can improve on, because his field is very good. He’s a guy I’m rooting for and I believe he can become one of the great coaches in the future.“, said.

“His line of work is very similar to Tite’s. So, we already knew the way he worked. You could see that the team had a face, everyone knew what they had to do. We had an identity, we conceded few goals, we had a way of playing, we had rehearsed plays. It was a very good job, which, unfortunately, did not have a larger sequence.”, concluded Fábio Santos.

