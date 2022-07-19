Federal Revenue opens auction of seized objects, which even has Porsche

The list of goods offered on the internet is long and varied, but they can be seen in person, as long as the interested party schedules the visit.

The Federal Revenue opened, this Monday, 18, auction with 206 lots of goods seized. It is a long and varied list of objects, with cars, cell phones, computer objects, drinks and clothes. To give you an idea, you have, for example, a vehicle Porsche Carrera, year 2003, whose minimum bid is R$ 120 thousand, to more affordable offers, such as a Fiat Siena, 2008, with an initial proposal of R$ 3 thousand. In the list of vehicles, there are also buses and trucks. It is worth noting that not all are in good condition. Some are junk. In the clothing category, there is a lot with 5,639 items with an initial value of R$ 100 thousand. Attention is drawn to the large number of cell phones and computer items. The auction ends on the 27th at 6pm.

The advantage is that all items can be seen in person. To do so, simply schedule the visit by e-mail [email protected] the time of

Service: Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm. The entire process is carried out online. Interested parties will have to use a digital certificate to access the e-CAC (Virtual Taxpayer Service Center), service option “Electronic Auction System – SLE”, at the address www.gov.br/receitafederal. The removal of the good is at the buyer’s expense. The auction notice, with the list of items and more detailed information, can be seen here.