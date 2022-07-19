Felipão does not hide the game and talks about Fernandinho’s possible debut for Athletico-PR

One thing is certain: the fans of the Atletico-PR don’t watch the steering wheel Fernandinho make his official debut for the club. The former player Manchester City already trains with the main cast of Drilling since last week.

The problem is that, in a press conference held this Monday, the 18th, the technician Felipe tried to cool the spirits of the fans. Many would like to see Fernandinho in action this Wednesday (20), against the Atlético-GOat home, for the 18th round of the Brazilian.

“Fernandinho will play when he is able to play. Nobody will rush anything. We will see in the course of these two, three days”, emphasized the Felipewho added on the matter:

“There were 30 days of vacation, five, six training sessions with teammates. We won’t put it on if we don’t find it interesting. We’ll see what happens with our midfield players, and then we can imagine one thing or another, or in the course of the game”.

In a recent live, the player revealed by Atletico-PR told that, despite the time stopped, he feels able to enter the field after the 18th, and that he had made a kind of mini pre-season. However, he stated that the final word is Felipe.