FGTS PROFIT in 2022: Payment confirmed for AUGUST

the profit of FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) has confirmed payment for the month of August. In this way, those who had available balance in their accounts linked to the fund until December 31, 2021 will be covered.

Understand more about the topic.

FGTS profit

Normally, every year the FGTS undergoes a monetary correction. This causes an income to be generated. The Federal Government transfers a part of this balance to workers, which is called the FGTS profit.

However, it is worth mentioning that the amount to be distributed has not yet been defined, responsibility of the Board of Trustees of the FGTS. However, as by law the income must be paid by August, soon the amount to be paid will be established.

How to check the FGTS balance?

Workers can check the FGTS balance through the app, Caixa website or Internet Banking, in the case of account holders.

How to get access to FGTS profit money?

Although the amounts are released as an extra amount, they can only be withdrawn within the redemption rules of the FGTSas in cases of dismissal for just cause, retirement, birthday withdrawal, home purchase, among others.

Who is entitled to the FGTS profit?

The payment of the FGTS profit is granted to workers who have amounts available in their fund accounts until December 31 of each year.

Therefore, holders who had a positive balance until December 31, 2021, will receive the accountability of the Federal Government this year.

Thus, the amount to be paid for the FGTS profit will not be transferred directly to the accounts linked to the fund. Therefore, workers can only withdraw the FGTSaccording to the traditional modalities of the program, which are:

Anniversary withdrawal;

Unjustified dismissal by the employer;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

To buy your own home;

To complement payment for property purchased through a consortium;

To complement payment for financed property (by the SFH — Housing Financial System);

Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;

By closing the company: valid in case of partial or total extinction of the company or establishment;

Termination for mutual fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood, for example);

Termination by retirement;

In the event of natural disasters, such as floods or windstorms;

If a self-employed worker, employed through a class entity, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

For workers who are 70 years old or older;

Workers or dependents with HIV;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness;

Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract;

In case of death of the worker, dependents and heirs legally recognized, can make the withdrawal.