Filipe Ret is searched in Rio de Janeiro, after alleged distribution of marijuana in concert; police seize drugs at his house | Rio de Janeiro

This Tuesday, agents of the Narcotics Repression Police Station (DRE-RJ) went out to fulfill five search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to the singer in RJ, such as his house, in a building in Flamengo. at home, the team seized marijuana and material for rolling cigarettes. The amount was not reported.

1 of 2 Agents serve a warrant against Filipe Ret in the singer’s apartment, in Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Agents execute warrant against Filipe Ret in the singer’s apartment, in Flamengo – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The apartment had to be opened by a locksmith, as Ret was at a luxury resort in Angra dos Reis. A warrant was also served there.

The g1 has not yet been able to contact the artist’s defense.

2 of 2 Filipe Ret, in a photo posted on the artist’s own social network; birthday had “Open Marijuana”, according to investigations – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Filipe Ret, in a photo posted on the artist’s own social network; birthday had “Open Marijuana”, according to investigations – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

The investigation began at the end of June, when the rapper himself posted photos and videos of a party in Vivo Rio on his social media. At the event, called “Open Beck” (marijuana released, in free translation)on the 21st, Ret allegedly offered marijuana to the guests.

the judge Simone de Faria Ferrazwho issued the warrants this Tuesday, states in his decision that “in the images (…) it is possible to identify the investigated party at the said party, smoking and displaying a bucket full of hand-rolled cigarettessimilar to marijuana cigarettes, and which would apparently be available for consumption by the guests”.

Police called for the search to identify other possible suspects: “Supplying drugs, even free of charge, is trafficking”says the head delegate of the DRE, delegate Marcus Amin.

With the material seized, the agents will continue the investigation to identify all those involved in the crime under investigation.

Last Saturday (16), the singer performed in Cuiabá, capital of Mato Grosso. On the networks, he complained that there was a delay in his show due to an action by the local military police, who searched his entire dressing room.

According to him, the agents went “straight to the dressing room”. The artist was preparing to perform at the event. It’s Trap It’s Funk, that was interrupted for two hours.

“With that energy, it delayed the entire event, emptied the place, unfortunately PJ Huodini and Caio Luccass, two artists from Nada Mal, couldn’t do the show. Nothing happened, guys [polícia] They didn’t find anything, they just went to delay the event. Two super honest kids missed their shows because of that mentality,” said Ret.