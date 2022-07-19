find out how to see status the statuses of those who blocked you

Do you know who blocked you on WhatsApp, but would you like to see that person’s status within the app? Know that there is a trick to making your will viable. It is possible to see the status of the person who blocked you within the most popular messenger in Brazil and the world.

Is this all still super new to your knowledge? Rest assured, because below we will teach you step by step how to see the status of the person who blocked you without having to download any other program to do so.

See the step by step on how to see the status of who blocked you

Yes, it is possible to see the status of those who blocked you on WhatsApp and you didn’t know that. Just follow the instructions that are described in the step-by-step below to complete the task successfully.

Do the following to view the statuses of those who blocked you:

1 – The first thing to do is open WhatsApp Web in any browser;

2 – Log in to the application using the QR code that appears through the messenger on your cell phone (go to connected devices to connect correctly);

3 – After following the previous steps, enter the Status section within WhatsApp Web;

4 – You will be able to observe the status of all your contacts. The contents refer to updates made within the last 24 hours. Even the person who blocked you will appear on the list.

Watch out for the trick

Well, maybe it’s just an application bug, but the truth is that WhatsApp allows the status of those who blocked you to be viewed. The trick is working so far, so take advantage of it, as this “flaw” may soon be fixed by the company.

By the way, the hack only works if your cell phone number (linked to the app) is saved in the phonebook of the person who blocked you. The information was published on the website. El Epañol.