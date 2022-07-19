Flamengo and Corinthians have the biggest fans in Brazil, says survey

A survey carried out by the newspaper O Globo in partnership with Ipec released today shows that Flamengo and Corinthians currently have the biggest fans in Brazil. With 21.8% of the answers, the team from Rio appears in the leadership of the ranking, while Timão is behind with 15.5%. The margin of error, according to the research, can be 2 points more or less and the confidence index is 95%.

The study shows that Cariocas and São Paulo prevail among the top five positions. Behind Flamengo and Corinthians come São Paulo (8.2%), Palmeiras (7.4%) and Vasco (4.2%). With the margin of error there is a technical tie in third place. The first team outside the RJ-SP axis to appear is Grêmio, which comes in sixth place with 3.2%.

While Flamengo, Corinthians and Grêmio are leaders in their states, Cruzeiro appears at the top in Minas Gerais. Raposa occupies the seventh place in the ranking with 3.1% of the answers, while Atlético-MG appears only in tenth (2.1%).

In the Northeast region, Bahia prevails against other teams such as Fortaleza, Sport, Vitória, Ceará and Santa Cruz. Altogether, the tricolor team is preferred by 1.7% of respondents and appears above, including, Fluminense and Botafogo.

Throughout the survey, which was carried out between the 1st and 5th of July, 2,000 face-to-face interviews were carried out in 126 Brazilian municipalities.

See the top 20 in the rankings:

1st – Flamengo: 21.8%

2nd – Corinthians: 15.5%

3rd – São Paulo: 8.2%

4th – Palm trees: 7.4%

5th – Vasco: 4.2%

6th – Guild: 3.2%

7th – Cruise: 3.1%

8th – International: 2.2%

9th – Santos: 2.2%

10th – Atlético-MG: 2.1%

11th – Bahia: 1.7%

12th – Botafogo: 1.3%

13th – Fortress: 1.3%

14th – Sport: 1.2%

15th – Fluminense: 1.1%

16th – Paysandu: 0.9%

17th – Ceará: 0.8%

18th – Victory: 0.7%

19th – Brazilian team: 0.7%

20th – Santa Cruz: 0.6%

