Flamengo defines schedule and plans Vidal’s debut with full Maracanã on the 30th | Flamengo

Caution and expectation of a full house. Flamengo has a plan outlined for Arturo Vidal’s debut, and the dream world for the coaching staff and directors is that the Chilean is in a position to be listed for the match against Atlético-GO, on July 30, at 8:30 pm (from Brasília), at Maracanã, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. The response under evaluation at the beginning of next week will be decisive.

In addition to all expectations for the reinforcement’s first game, there is the appeal of returning to the stadium after 20 days of lawn care for the final stretch of the season. For this, Vidal does specific work with physical preparation and the expectation is that he will join training with his teammates at the beginning of next week.

Officially announced last Wednesday, Vidal underwent exams on Thursday and has been working on physical conditioning ever since. The images released by FlaTV where he is with the other players are just the warm-up moments.

With an eye on his debut against Goiás, Vidal does not travel with the delegation to Brasília, where Flamengo will face Juventude, on Wednesday, at Mané Garrincha. The match will mark the debut of the other red-black reinforcement in this window: Éverton Cebolinha.

Management and coaching staff reached a consensus that it is necessary to preserve Vidal in the face of great expectations about his football. Hasty debuts of reinforcements such as Filipe Luís, in 2019, against Bahia, and David Luiz, who was injured in the 2021 Libertadores semifinal, against Barcelona de Guayaquil, serve as an example.

In the presentation press conference, Vidal spoke about the condition for the debut:

“The coach is clearly the one who knows. I’m getting ready, when he thinks I’m fine. I’m training with the team, it’s not easy to get in. I’ve been on vacation for a month and a half, and in South America they continue to play. Playing”

Vidal’s last match for Inter Milan is close to completing two months: the 3-0 over Sampdoria, for the last round of the Italiano, on May 22.

