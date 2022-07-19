Flávio Bolsonaro repeats his father’s coup speech and blames TSE for “legal and political instability”

“All the legal and political instability in Brazil is a consequence of the TSE’s intolerance of improving the voting system, which causes distrust,” said the senator on Twitter.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Repeating his father’s coup speech, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) blamed the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for “legal and political instability in Brazil”. The speech echoes with the attacks on the Judiciary and the Brazilian electoral system made by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a meeting with ambassadors this Monday the 18th.

“All the legal and political instability in Brazil is a consequence of the TSE’s intolerance of improving the voting system, which causes distrust,” said the senator on Twitter.

Flávio also returned to defend that the opinion of the military is accepted. “In the same second that they accept the technical suggestions of experts (+ security and transparency) everything will be solved”, continued the parliamentarian.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING