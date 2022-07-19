For homophobia, NASA is pressured by scientists to change the name of the James Webb telescope

The release of the first images made in space by the James Webb telescope generated a great repercussion around the world, not only for its precision and importance for the scientific community, but also for the protests of astronomers from several countries who asked NASA to change the name of the equipment.

The complaints against the honoree, who held the position of former NASA administrator between 1961 and 1968, are for having participated in the persecution against the LGBTQIA+ community in his country during the 1950s and 1960s, in an episode that became known as Lavender Scare.

During this period, there were mass layoffs of people from the LGBTQIA+ community who worked in US government agencies. Webb’s performance was the homophobic arm of McCarthyism that persecuted Americans identified with leftist ideas in the most diverse sectors of activity.

More than 1,700 members of the international astronomical community have signed a manifesto calling for the telescope’s name change. On social media, a movement was raised calling #RenameJWST.

“We demand that NASA’s next-generation space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), be renamed. This new mission reflects the rainbow of possible universes that our community imagines, dreams and works for, and its name must reflect its future legacy.

