Ford F-150 Raptor R is a monster truck with a 710 hp V8 engine

Ford presented the new F-150 Raptor R in the United States, the most powerful and fastest truck ever produced by the brand. In place of the already respectable 3.5 V6 supercharged engine of the conventional model, capable of developing 456 hp of power and 70.4 kgfm of torque, the even braver version adopted a V8 5.2 supercharger with no less than 710 hp and 88 kgfm!

It’s the same engine as the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, but recalibrated to deliver more power at low and mid-range. In the coupe, it delivers slightly lower torque, of “only” 86.4 kgfm. On the other hand, the power is greater, reaching 770 hp. Watch the video and see the truck in action!

The new pickup already had pre-sales started today in the USA, but it only starts to be produced in series at the end of the year. With the Raptor R, Ford responds to the RAM TRX, which held the title of the fastest pickup today, thanks to the 712 hp V8 engine: despite being 2 hp more powerful, the competing truck is 181 kg heavier, which should put it at a slight disadvantage in performance.

Ford F-150 Raptor R is fast on any terrain

According to Ford, the F-150 Raptor R has a design inspired by the Baja 1000 competitions held in the deserts of North America. In this way, the truck is able to develop high speeds, but also faces off-road challenges with complete ease.

Ford claims the F-150 Raptor R’s styling is inspired by desert predators

To achieve good performance in this type of situation, the Ford F-150 Raptor R has a ground clearance of 33cm. Of course, there is no lack of all-wheel drive, coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The mechanical set also includes a suspension system totally geared towards off-road use, with electronic shock absorbers that allow independent adjustment on each wheel. Travel is a generous 13 inches at the front and 14.1 inches at the rear.

Interior features Recaro sport seats and space for five occupants

The exhaust of the Ford F-150 Raptor R has a valve that allows you to adjust the sound between four options: Normal, Sport, Quiet and Baja. Other aspects of the vehicle, such as steering, suspension and traction, can also be customized, memorized and activated by a single command, using the “R” button on the steering wheel.

The Ford Raptor R also brings other technologies to assist driving: among them, there is the Trail Turn Assist, which allows you to reduce the turning radius in tight curves; Trail Control, which is a kind of off-road autopilot; and the One-Pedal Drive, which makes it possible to control the accelerator and brake with just one pedal, to assist in extreme off-road, such as climbing on rocks.